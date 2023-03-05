Home States Kerala

EP joins CPM rally, targets BJP govt at Centre

Published: 05th March 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

LDF convenor E P Jayarajan.

LDF convenor E P Jayarajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: LDF convenor E P Jayarajan on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led Central government for promoting communalism. He said the RSS is an organisation that was nurtured by British during colonial era and it tried to weaken the freedom struggle.

“It was the weakness of the Congress that helped the BJP come to power in 2014. By polarising people, it succeeded in continuing in power in 2019 also,” he said. Jayarajan said that only the communist party can become an alternative to the BJP. He was speaking at a public meeting held at Thekkinkad Maidan as part of the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan greeting
E P Jayarajan during the public meeting
in Thrissur on Saturday

Jayarajan had kept away from the jatha ever since it began from Kasaragod and it had led to reports about rift between him and a section of CPM leaders.

Putting an end to such controversies, Jayarajan joined the rally at Thrissur and addressed the public conference at Thekkinkad Maidan sharing the dais with CPM leaders in the district.  

Speaking at the meeting, Govindan said: “An alliance of UDF, League, BJP and Jamaat-e-Islami has already been formed in the state. It is evident from the Congress’ silence on the talks held between the RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami.” He said the Congress and BJP were trying to risk the future of the people in Kerala by taking a stand against development projects.

He also criticised the media for highlighting the victory of UDF in the recent by-election. The LDF had won 15 out of 28 seats in which the by-elections were held, he said, and added that in the four seats where LDF failed, BJP votes went to Congress candidates. The BJP too helped the Congress in return, he said.  

