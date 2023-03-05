Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram 'traditional healer' arrested for attempting to rape Belgian tourist

By Express News Service

THRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have arrested a 46-year-old "traditional healer" on charges of attempting to rape a female tourist from Belgium.

The Belgium citizen had arrived in Kerala three months ago to learn Yoga from a reputed institute near Neyyar Dam.

While staying in a homestay, she came in touch with Shaji Vaidyan, who treated patients using traditional healing methods. As the woman wanted to undergo Panchkarma treatment, she sought his support. A native of Kottur, Shaji ran a healing centre near his place as well apart from offering treatments to patients staying at homestays and resorts.

According to the complaint, Shaji attempted to force himself on the woman on February 15 during treatment at the homestay. The woman pushed him away and fled the place.

The Belgian did not reveal her ordeal to anyone and left for Ernakulam after the incident and returned recently.

Upon returning, she developed physical discomfort and revealed the horrific episode to one of her friends.

Later, at the suggestion of the friend, she lodged a police complaint. Shaji was arrested on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody. He has been charged under IPC sections 354 for attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman and 376 read with 511 for rape attempt.

