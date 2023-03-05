Home States Kerala

Kochi chokes on its own waste

A member of the Brahmapuram ward of Vadavucode-Puthencruz grama panchayat, Navas T S said that since yesterday he has been receiving phone calls from residents complaining of breathlessness. 

Fire and Rescue Services personnel dousing the fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. 

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite closing doors and windows, thick smoke enters houses through ventilation. District collector asks shopkeepers to keep establishments closed today. Experts warn against exposure as fumes may cause skin, eye and throat irritation, & breathing issues

Mathukutty Kuzhiaanjal had difficulty breathing on Saturday morning after his house was filled with thick smoke from the burning heap of garbage piled up at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant for three consecutive days.

“Till Friday, there was a stench of burning plastic in the air, but matters got worse on Saturday. It was difficult to stay indoors as we were suffocating,” said 71-year-old Mathukutty, a resident of Puthencruz.

“Despite closing the doors and windows, the thick smoke entered through the ventilation of my traditional-style house. There are hundreds of families residing in this ward and it was our neighbouring panchayat that always had issues with the waste treatment plant that is spread over 40 acres,” he added.

“The MLA has been briefed of the situation. We have been assured all help if the situation will necessitate relocating residents,” said Navas. “So far, nobody had been relocated except for a few migrant labourers who were working at the plant. Residents have been asked to remain indoors and shut the doors and windows,” he added.

Beyond impacting the lives of residents near Brahmapuram, the fumes spread to areas within 10km radius of the plant, including Palarivattom, Eroor, Marine Drive, Fort Kochi, etc. “The smoke was even seen over Marine Drive at 6 am. The visibility was poor and the toxic air disrupted the morning routines of many people,” said Ranjith Thampy, a social activist.

“My morning walk buddies didn’t step out as they found it difficult to breathe and complained of burning sensation of the eyes. It is a shame that Kochi corporation has failed to set up a proper waste treatment plant. The present mayor and his predecessors are responsible for this mess,” he aded. 

