Home States Kerala

Mass resignation in CPM following LC secretary’s ‘links’ with SDPI

They have also filed a complaint with the area committee and district leadership in this regard.

Published: 05th March 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM flags used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Thirty-eight CPM members have resigned from the Cheriyanad local committee of the party following the alleged link of the local committee secretary with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). A source said 38 members, including four branch secretaries, submitted their resignation letters alleging local secretary Sheed Mohammed’s links with the SDPI. 

They have also filed a complaint with the area committee and district leadership in this regard. They said that Sheed even abstained from the anti-communal drive launched by the state committee. It is alleged that Sheed had helped the SDPI win a ward in the panchayat elections. Meanwhile, the local leaders of the party dubbed it as a local issue that was settled earlier.

“Now, people with some vested interests are making it a controversy,” a leader said.  Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said the mass resignation in the CPM points to the alleged links of CPM leaders with religious fundamentalists. 

“Party leaders from the state level to branch level have connections with the SDPI and PFI. The BJP had pointed it out earlier, but the CPM leaders were in denial mode. However, the mass resignation proves that the charges raised by us were true,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM SDPI
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp