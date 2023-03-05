Mass resignation in CPM following LC secretary’s ‘links’ with SDPI

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Thirty-eight CPM members have resigned from the Cheriyanad local committee of the party following the alleged link of the local committee secretary with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). A source said 38 members, including four branch secretaries, submitted their resignation letters alleging local secretary Sheed Mohammed’s links with the SDPI.

They have also filed a complaint with the area committee and district leadership in this regard. They said that Sheed even abstained from the anti-communal drive launched by the state committee. It is alleged that Sheed had helped the SDPI win a ward in the panchayat elections. Meanwhile, the local leaders of the party dubbed it as a local issue that was settled earlier.

“Now, people with some vested interests are making it a controversy,” a leader said. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said the mass resignation in the CPM points to the alleged links of CPM leaders with religious fundamentalists.

“Party leaders from the state level to branch level have connections with the SDPI and PFI. The BJP had pointed it out earlier, but the CPM leaders were in denial mode. However, the mass resignation proves that the charges raised by us were true,” he said.

