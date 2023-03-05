Smoke from Kochi waste plant fire chokes residents

Express News Service By

KOCHI: The smoke emanating from the fire that broke out at the Kochi Corporation’s waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on Thursday evening left residents of Kochi choked under cloud of smoke on Saturday morning.

The toxic smoke spread up to 10 km around Brahamapuram, causing breathing difficulties and reduced visibility on the roads. Asthma patients and senior citizens were the most affected and many sought medication. People who ventured out for morning walks complained of a burning sensation in the eyes and breathing difficulties. Many were forced to stay indoors the entire day.

The fire that broke out on the 40 acres of dumping yard on Thursday evening, had been raging till Saturday afternoon. The Kerala Fire and rescue service deployed over 100 personnel along with 16 fire tenders to douse the fire.

Besides, around 20 units from BPCL, FACT and the Navy had joined the operation. As all efforts by the Fire and Rescue Service failed to control the blaze, the district administration sought the help of the Navy on Friday evening. An advanced light helicopter from the navy conducted an aerial recce to assess the extent of the fire. Later, a helicopter was deployed with a Large Area of Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment (LAALDE) to drop water buckets on the affected areas. Over 5,000 litres of water was sprayed in the active fire zones, which helped to bring the fire under control.

Though the fire has been doused the smoke continues to billow from the dumping yard causing a health risk to the residents. Considering the situation, District collector Renu Raj has requested the public to stay indoors on Sunday. The request was made after a review meeting was held with the Chief Secretary, who directed the city police commissioner to conduct a probe and submit a report on the reason for the fire outbreak.

