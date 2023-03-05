Smouldering waste dumpyard fire smokes up Kochi, suburbs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi was left breathless on Saturday morning when the smoke billowing from a wasteyard fire enveloped the entire city. The toxic smoke from the waste dump yard at Brahmapuram — where a major fire broke out two days ago — spread to a radius of more than 10 km, causing breathing difficulties for city residents and reduced visibility on the roads.

Asthma patients and senior citizens were the worst affected, with many seeking medication. People who ventured out for morning walks complained of a burning sensation in the eyes and breathing difficulties. Many were forced to stay indoors the entire day. Though the fire that broke out on Thursday was brought under control by Saturday evening, smoke still billows from the yard.

Late on Saturday night, thick smoke blanketed various parts of the city, including Palarivattom, Kakkanad and Kaloor, with residents experiencing intense stench of burning plastic.

Earlier, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services had deployed over 100 personnel along with 16 fire tenders to douse the blaze. Besides, 20 units of firefighters from BPCL, FACT and the Navy joined the operation. Apart from this, six earth movers were also deployed. As the efforts to control the blaze failed, the district administration sought the help of the Navy on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the Navy deployed an advanced light helicopter which conducted an aerial recce to assess the extent of the fire. Later, a helicopter with a Large Area of Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment was deployed to drop water on the affected areas. Over 5,000 litres of water was sprayed in the active fire zones, which helped bring the fire under control. Even as the fire has been doused, smoke continues to emanate from the yard.

“The pollution levels in the air, which was ‘hazardous’ till early Saturday morning, moderated by afternoon. It will take at least a week for the city’s air quality to improve,” said Baburajan P K, Chief Environmental Engineer of the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

Smoke will continue to spread for next few days: Fire and rescue team

“We have also issued a notice to the Kochi corporation, imposing environmental compensation. The local body has 15 days to submit its report before the PCB,” he added. Considering the prevailing situation, District Collector Renu Raj urged the public to stay indoors on Sunday. The request followed a review meeting with Chief Secretary V P Joy, who directed the city police commissioner to conduct a probe and submit a report on the reasons for the fire.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel dousing the fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi | T P Sooraj

According to fire and safety officials, the fire spread as the waste piled up in the yard was dry.

“Though the fire has been put out, the smoke will continue to spread for the next few days. It will be better if residents take precautionary measures,” said the officer.

The collector added that help has been sought from the Air Force station in Coimbatore, in case the situation worsens. “Though they agreed to send helicopters to douse the fire, we put it on hold. The fire and rescue team cannot work when water is sprayed from helicopters. We will use the help only if the situation worsens,” the collector added. The collector also said an oxygen kiosk would be set up in the district.

HIGH POLLUTION LEVELS

As per Central Pollution Board data, Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) in Kochi was in the range of 478-500, and the particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less (PM10) were in the range of 344-447 between 6 am and 10 am on Saturday, which are dangerously high. High PM2.5 levels affect people’s health, and also reduces visibility -- with the air appearing hazy. PM10 is small enough to pass through the throat and nose and enter the lungs. Once inhaled, these particles can affect the heart and lungs and cause serious health effects.

