Traditional healer from Thiruvananthapuram arrested for raping Belgian tourist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 44-year-old traditional healer was arrested on the charges of raping a female tourist from Belgium, who had arrived in the state to learn yoga.

The Belgian tourist had arrived three months ago to learn Yoga from a reputed institute near Neyyar Dam in Thiruvananthapuram. She was allegedly raped by Kottur native Shaji, a 44-year-old traditional healer who ran a treatment centre, on February 15.

Police arrested Shaji on Saturday and he was remanded to judicial custody. The police said the tourist met Shaji at a homestay where she was put up. After befriending the tourist, Shaji invited her to visit his treatment centre. When she went there, Shaji allegedly forced himself on her.

The woman initially did not reveal her ordeal to anyone. She left for Ernakulam after the incident and returned recently. Upon returning, she developed physical discomfort and revealed the horrific episode to the doctor, who attended to her.

