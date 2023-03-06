Home States Kerala

Hospital attack: Doctors to protest, OP services to be hit in Kozhikode

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will protest against the attack on a cardiologist at the Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will protest against the attack on a cardiologist at the Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode on Monday. The protesting doctors will take out a march from the Fathima Hospital to the city police commissioner’s office at 10am.

“It is important that the government create an atmosphere where doctors can work with confidence and a sense of safety. The culprits should be brought to justice immediately,” said a joint statement by IMA state president Dr Sulphi N and secretary Dr Joseph Benaven. 

They warned that the protest will be expanded across the state if the government fails to act quickly. They said the rising number of hospital attacks (at least five per month) would be brought to the notice of the High Court. Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) and Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association extended support for the protest.

Both organisations have decided to hold protest meetings in government hospitals and medical colleges across the state on Monday. “All the doctors under the Kozhikode branch of the IMA will boycott the outpatient services on Monday. The functions of emergency wards, labour room, and operation theatre shall not be affected,” said KGMOA state president Dr T N Suresh, and secretary Dr Sunil P K.

