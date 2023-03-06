Traditional healer arrested in Kerala for rape bid on Belgian tourist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyar Dam police on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old traditional healer on charges of attempting to rape a tourist from Belgium. The woman had reached the state three months ago to learn yoga from a reputed institute near Neyyar Dam.

While staying in a homestay, she came in touch with Shaji Vaidyan, who treated patients using traditional healing methods. As she wanted to undergo ‘panchkarma’ treatment, she sought Shaji’s support. A native of Kottur, Shaji runs a healing centre near his place, and also offers treatment to patients staying at homestays and resorts.

According to the complaint, Shaji attempted to force himself on the woman during treatment at the homestay on February 15. However, the woman pushed him away and fled the place. The Belgian did not reveal about the incident to anyone and left for Ernakulam. Upon returning recently, she developed physical discomfort and revealed the horrific episode to one of her friends. Later, on the suggestion of the friend, she filed a police complaint.

Shaji was arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody. He has been charged under IPC sections 354 for attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman and 376 read with 511 for rape attempt.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyar Dam police on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old traditional healer on charges of attempting to rape a tourist from Belgium. The woman had reached the state three months ago to learn yoga from a reputed institute near Neyyar Dam. While staying in a homestay, she came in touch with Shaji Vaidyan, who treated patients using traditional healing methods. As she wanted to undergo ‘panchkarma’ treatment, she sought Shaji’s support. A native of Kottur, Shaji runs a healing centre near his place, and also offers treatment to patients staying at homestays and resorts. According to the complaint, Shaji attempted to force himself on the woman during treatment at the homestay on February 15. However, the woman pushed him away and fled the place. The Belgian did not reveal about the incident to anyone and left for Ernakulam. Upon returning recently, she developed physical discomfort and revealed the horrific episode to one of her friends. Later, on the suggestion of the friend, she filed a police complaint.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shaji was arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody. He has been charged under IPC sections 354 for attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman and 376 read with 511 for rape attempt.