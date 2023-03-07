Bio-mining of legacy waste will be completed before June 30: Kerala Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said in the assembly that the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant has been brought under control and there is no need for fear and anxiety. He also appealed for the Opposition’s support to handle the crisis. “The situation is under control. Currently, there are only isolated incidents of fire at the dumpyard. The government will investigate whether there was a failure on the part of anyone,” he said while answering to the submission by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

The minister said the bio-mining of legacy waste at the plant would be completed before June 30, 2023. He said the state will be declared waste-free by 2030. “The fire broke out in the garbage heap that had piled up over the years. The layers of waste were so deep that it took some time to put out the fire. There are 5.60 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste in 40.2 acres of land in Brahmapuram. Of this, 30% had already been bio-mined. The remaining work will be completed before June 30, 2023,” he said.

Rajesh said the air quality of Ernakulam is being constantly monitored, and it has improved since March 2. “No serious health issues have been reported from the district. However, 24-hour call centres have been set up in the Kalamassery medical college hospital (MCH) and the DMO office. Also, 100 additional beds will be arranged in the district hospital and 20 more in the Tripunithura taluk hospital. In Kalamassery MCH, a smoke causality has been opened. But so far none has used it,” he said.

Rajesh said the real cause of the fire can be ascertained only after the investigation. He, however, said there are chances that the unprecedented atmospheric temperature aggravated the situation. “Incidents of fire breakouts have been reported from across Kerala,” he said.

Earlier, Satheesan alleged that the fire was purposefully started by the contractors. “The waste removal was not taking place as it should be. As the time for the renewal of the contract came closer, they set fire to the waste, so the authorities won’t be able to find out about their failure,” he said.

