Brahmapuram waste plant: Blaze was set off deliberately, alleges petition in Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition was filed on Monday before the High Court seeking a directive to the state government to conduct an inquiry into the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and also a directive to the State Pollution Control Board to file a report on the present condition at the plant.

The petition filed by Francis Manjooran of Vyttila also sought to call for the entire records from the pollution control board relating to the award of the contract of bio-mining to the Bengaluru-based Zonta Infratech Private Limited Environmental Services and also the inquiry reports on the 18 fire incidents at Brahmapuram. He alleged that the firm was not qualified to undertake the contract, and it was due to its lapse that the fire had broken out at the plant.

Though the fire was brought under control on Sunday, fumes continued to rise from the Brahmapuram plant site

The petition also sought a directive to the state government to frame necessary welfare schemes to deal with the health hazards caused to the general public by the foul smell and fumes from the smouldering fire.

The petitioner pointed out that every year fire would break out at the plant, and the corporation was compelled to spend crores to put out the fire and solve the resultant health hazards for the people.

KOCHI: A petition was filed on Monday before the High Court seeking a directive to the state government to conduct an inquiry into the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and also a directive to the State Pollution Control Board to file a report on the present condition at the plant. The petition filed by Francis Manjooran of Vyttila also sought to call for the entire records from the pollution control board relating to the award of the contract of bio-mining to the Bengaluru-based Zonta Infratech Private Limited Environmental Services and also the inquiry reports on the 18 fire incidents at Brahmapuram. He alleged that the firm was not qualified to undertake the contract, and it was due to its lapse that the fire had broken out at the plant. Though the fire was brought under control on Sunday, fumes continued to rise from the Brahmapuram plant site The petition also sought a directive to the state government to frame necessary welfare schemes to deal with the health hazards caused to the general public by the foul smell and fumes from the smouldering fire.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The petitioner pointed out that every year fire would break out at the plant, and the corporation was compelled to spend crores to put out the fire and solve the resultant health hazards for the people.