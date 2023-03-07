Brahmapuram waste plant: Kerala High Court initiates suo motu case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday initiated a suo motu case into the fire at the waste dumping yard in Brahmapuram, Kochi. The thick smoke emanating from the site has been choking Kochi city and causing multiple health issues, including eye burns and breathlessness. The proceedings were initiated based on the letter sent by Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The fire broke out at the solid waste treatment plant of the corporation around 4.30 pm on March 2. Taking note of the incident, the Chief Justice directed the initiation of a suo motu writ petition in the matter. Smoke from the dumpyard spread over large areas of the city and its suburbs, causing concern among residents, the writ petition said.

Notwithstanding the efforts of multiple agencies over days, the fire was not yet fully doused. According to reports, the smoke emanating from the charred plastic heaps continued to choke Kochi for the fifth consecutive day even as authorities assured that the fire will be brought under control without delay.

The petition stated that repeated incidents of fire at the yard remain a cause for concern for local residents and as per reports, plastic waste piled up at the plant has gone up in smoke without fail every year since 2019. “Despite repeated episodes, the authorities have not been able to take concrete action to check mishaps,” the petition said.

A division bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran will consider the case on Tuesday.

