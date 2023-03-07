Kerala University grants six months maternity leave to students

By PTI

TRIVANDRUM: Taking a cue from the Mahatma Gandhi varsity at Kottayam, another university in Kerala has decided to grant six months maternity leave to its girl students above 18 years.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala University took the decision also in line with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent announcement that menstrual and maternity leaves would be granted to women students in all institutions under the State government's Higher Education Department.

In its order, Kerala University said the State government had issued orders granting special menstrual leave for girl students in all universities of the State and fixing the limit of attendance for female students to 73 per cent including menstrual leave and also, allowing maternity leave for students above the age of 18 years.

The university syndicate had on January 19, resolved that if the student avails maternity leave up to six months, shall rejoin the college without taking readmission.

The syndicate also decided to entrust the principals of the respective colleges to verify the medical records of the students. "If the student avails maternity leave up to six months, the student shall rejoin the college without taking readmission and to entrust the principal to verify the medical records of the candidate and permit to rejoin the college, without taking approval from the university," the order issued on March 2, said.

MG university had recently taken a decision to grant two months maternity leave to its students.

After the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) took a decision in providing menstrual leave to its students, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that the government has decided to implement the same in all State universities under the purview of the department.

CUSAT had taken the decision following a representation made by the SFI-led students' union of the university.

