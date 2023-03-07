Home States Kerala

State's revenue department to set up special cell to help non-resident Keralites

An exclusive Pravasi portal will be launched shortly, the minister said. The total digitisation drive of the department will be completed on November 1.

Published: 07th March 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department will form a special cell to help non-resident Keralites (NRKs) get department-related sanctions from the government, Minister K Rajan has said. He was replying to the discussion on demand for grants in the assembly on Monday.

An assistant commissioner of the Land Revenue Commissionerate will be appointed nodal officer of the cell. The existing nodal officers of Revenue Mithram portal will hold the additional post of district-level nodal officer of the cell. 

All complaints related to revenue survey are handled through the Revenue Mithram portal. NRK applicants who mark their residential status in the online application will be able to view the progress and updates. An exclusive Pravasi portal will be launched shortly, the minister said. The total digitisation drive of the department will be completed on November 1.

All village offices will switch to the paperless mode by then. The infrastructure facilities will be arranged using the plan fund and MLA fund. All office work and services to the public will be digitised.

