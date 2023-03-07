Home States Kerala

Thousands of devotees reach the capital city of Kerala to offer Pongala

The State Pollution Control Board has issued guidelines regarding environmental protection related to Attukal Pongala.

Published: 07th March 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign tourists walk past pots and bricks kept for sale for the Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

Foreign tourists walk past pots and bricks kept for sale for the Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of devotees reached the capital on Monday, braving the scorching heat to offer the pongala ritual to be held on Tuesday.  All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival. In addition to the devotees from Thiruvananthapuram, many women have come from other districts and states to take part in the largest congregation of women. 

Heavy rushes were witnessed at all places, including temple premises, East Fort, Manacuad, Pazhavangady, Killipalam, and Thampanoor on Monday morning. Due to the heavy inflow of vehicles into the city, the traffic in many parts went haywire.

The pongala will begin at 10.30am when the temple chief priest passes fire from the sanctum sanctorum to light the pandara aduppu (main hearth) on the temple grounds. When the lighting of the  pandara aduppu is done, the lakhs of pongala hearths will light up to prepare porridge as an offering for the presiding deity of the temple. 

The pongala nivedyam will  be given at 2.30 pm. The line of devotees extended up to a 10-km radius around the temple on one side of the Killi River.  As per tradition, pongala offerings  are banned on the other side of the river. Various organisations and auto and taxi drivers will provide food, drinking water, and medical assistance to devotees.

The State Pollution Control Board has issued guidelines regarding environmental protection related to Attukal Pongala.  The green protocol should be followed while wrapping Pongala paraphernalia and envelopes on arrival at the concerned locations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pongala
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp