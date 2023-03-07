Thousands of devotees reach the capital city of Kerala to offer Pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of devotees reached the capital on Monday, braving the scorching heat to offer the pongala ritual to be held on Tuesday. All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival. In addition to the devotees from Thiruvananthapuram, many women have come from other districts and states to take part in the largest congregation of women.

Heavy rushes were witnessed at all places, including temple premises, East Fort, Manacuad, Pazhavangady, Killipalam, and Thampanoor on Monday morning. Due to the heavy inflow of vehicles into the city, the traffic in many parts went haywire.

The pongala will begin at 10.30am when the temple chief priest passes fire from the sanctum sanctorum to light the pandara aduppu (main hearth) on the temple grounds. When the lighting of the pandara aduppu is done, the lakhs of pongala hearths will light up to prepare porridge as an offering for the presiding deity of the temple.

The pongala nivedyam will be given at 2.30 pm. The line of devotees extended up to a 10-km radius around the temple on one side of the Killi River. As per tradition, pongala offerings are banned on the other side of the river. Various organisations and auto and taxi drivers will provide food, drinking water, and medical assistance to devotees.

The State Pollution Control Board has issued guidelines regarding environmental protection related to Attukal Pongala. The green protocol should be followed while wrapping Pongala paraphernalia and envelopes on arrival at the concerned locations.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of devotees reached the capital on Monday, braving the scorching heat to offer the pongala ritual to be held on Tuesday. All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival. In addition to the devotees from Thiruvananthapuram, many women have come from other districts and states to take part in the largest congregation of women. Heavy rushes were witnessed at all places, including temple premises, East Fort, Manacuad, Pazhavangady, Killipalam, and Thampanoor on Monday morning. Due to the heavy inflow of vehicles into the city, the traffic in many parts went haywire. The pongala will begin at 10.30am when the temple chief priest passes fire from the sanctum sanctorum to light the pandara aduppu (main hearth) on the temple grounds. When the lighting of the pandara aduppu is done, the lakhs of pongala hearths will light up to prepare porridge as an offering for the presiding deity of the temple. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The pongala nivedyam will be given at 2.30 pm. The line of devotees extended up to a 10-km radius around the temple on one side of the Killi River. As per tradition, pongala offerings are banned on the other side of the river. Various organisations and auto and taxi drivers will provide food, drinking water, and medical assistance to devotees. The State Pollution Control Board has issued guidelines regarding environmental protection related to Attukal Pongala. The green protocol should be followed while wrapping Pongala paraphernalia and envelopes on arrival at the concerned locations.