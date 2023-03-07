Home States Kerala

‘Year of Enterprises’ boosted confidence of businessman, says Kerala Minister

He said that under the programme, 1,34,558 new ventures, which brought over Rs 8,000 crore investments and over 2,88,000 job opportunities, were started in the state till March 1. 

Published: 07th March 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (Photo | EPS)

Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve defended in the assembly on Monday the department’s claim of starting more than one-lakh new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the current financial year under the ‘Year of Enterprises’ initiative. 

He said that under the programme, 1,34,558 new ventures, which brought over Rs 8,000 crore investments and over 2,88,000 job opportunities, were started in the state till March 1. 

However, the Opposition MLAs challenged Rajeeve’s claim. They alleged the number is exaggerated and the department even included existing institutions in the list of new ventures. The minister then admitted that there could be odd instances where the department made errors and such anomalies could be rectified. He said the department has already made a fact sheet based on the mismatches pointed out from various quarters.

“The programme resulted in increasing the confidence of the entrepreneurs. We could create an ecosystem favourable for doing business in the state. All the MLAs have shown great support for the programme. A national meet chaired by the Prime Minister considered the programme as a ‘best practice’ in the sector,” said Rajeeve. 

He pointed out that the industrial sector has grown 17.3% as per the latest Economic Review. The department would start initiatives to support the entrepreneurs by marketing their products through ration and Consumer fed shops, from the next fiscal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Industries Minister MSME Year of Enterprises
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp