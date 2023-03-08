ED grills Kerala CM's additional private secretary Raveendran in LIFE Mission scam

Home States Kerala

The interrogation supervised by ED Kochi Zonal additional director Dinesh  Paruchhuri began at around 10:30am and continued till 8.15pm.

​ Chief minister’s additional private secretary C M Raveendran waving at journalists while entering the ED office in Kochi on Tuesday | A Sanesh ​

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Chief Minister’s additional private secretary CM Raveendran was questioned for nine hours by the financial crime-fighting agency Enforcement  Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with money laundering in the Wadakancherry Life Mission case.

The key man in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO),Raveendran appeared at the ED office in Kochi at around 9.45 am  responding to the second summons from the national agency.

The corruption case pertains to the diversion of Rs 3 crore from Rs 20 crore donated by the UAE-based  Red  Crescent for a housing project for the poor in 2019.

ED decided to question the additional private secretary of Pinarayi Vijayan after the probe by the agency revealed  that Raveendran was familiar with the housing project at Wadakancherry in Thrissur district.

The interrogation supervised by ED Kochi Zonal additional director Dinesh  Paruchhuri began at around 10:30am and continued till 8.15pm. Sources said that the agency has asked Raveendran to produce documents to substantiate his  statement given during the interrogation. ED is also investigating whether the chief minister’s office was directly involved in the project. Another accused in the  case, Swapna Suresh, had given a statement to ED that chief minister’s office facilitated the project. 

ED has in its possession several WhatsApp chats between accused  Swapna, former principal secretary M Sivasankar, and Raveendran discussing the project. Sivasankar was arrested by ED and he is currently lodged at Ernakulam District  Jail in Kakkanad. 
 

