IUML’s 75th anniversary: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to be chief guest of valedictory

IUML state president and Political Advisory Committee chairman Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the valedictory session.

Published: 08th March 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will be the chief guest of the valedictory function of the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) 75th anniversary celebration to be held in Chennai on Friday. 

IUML state president and Political Advisory Committee chairman Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the valedictory session. The anniversary programmes will commence on Wednesday, said the IUML leaders at a press conference in Malappuram on Tuesday. 

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the presence of state and national political leaders, especially Satlin, increases the significance of the anniversary celebration. “We don’t see M K Stalin only as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. He formed a model political front to fight the BJP.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance consists of the members of Congress, CPM, CPI and IUML. If such an alliance is developed in other states in the next LS elections, the country will be free from the clutches of BJP. IUML has always supported the movements to protect secularism,”  said Kunhalikutty.

