Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court reprimands Kochi Corporation on Brahmapuram dump yard blaze

The court will consider the case on Wednesday and directed the Ernakulam district collector, PCB chairman, and corporation secretary to be present

Published: 08th March 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighting operations being carried out at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

Firefighting operations being carried out at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Coming down heavily on Kochi Corporation, the High Court asked whether the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard was man-made or an act of god.

The court observed “The state of Kerala claims to be number one in literacy. The court would like to know whether the state will be number one in  protecting the environment and  implementing Solid Waste Management and Handling Rules.” The court also said that there are enough water bodies in the state and no one is listening to their plight. 

Corporation secretary M Babu Abdul Khader said the fire was not man-made and pointed out that “there  are ‘n’ number of fire incidents in the landfill sites across the globe in the summer season.”

He submitted that the fire has been completely brought under control and  would be put out by 100%. 
Pradeep Kumar, chairman,  Kerala State Pollution Control Board, submitted that they have been issuing notices to the corporation from 2016 onwards. The Division Bench headed by Justice S V Bhatti made it clear that it does not want parties to get into parallel litigation without actually addressing the proper issue, which is the very essence of the suo motu case.

Citing his personal experience, Bhatti said that on Saturday he went on for a walk, and  later developed nausea. “Then I thought, let me not take a risk and decided to go back,” he said. PCB Chairman said that the air quality has been hazardous and  affects the lungs causing breathing issues.

The court directed the secretary, and corporation to file a status report and inform the court of the immediate steps the civic body will take for implementation of these Rules, likewise medium and long-term measures proposed and implemented by it.

The court will consider the case on Wednesday and directed the Ernakulam district collector, PCB chairman, and corporation secretary to be present

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmapuram waste dumping yard Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp