Kerala High Court reprimands Kochi Corporation on Brahmapuram dump yard blaze

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on Kochi Corporation, the High Court asked whether the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard was man-made or an act of god.

The court observed “The state of Kerala claims to be number one in literacy. The court would like to know whether the state will be number one in protecting the environment and implementing Solid Waste Management and Handling Rules.” The court also said that there are enough water bodies in the state and no one is listening to their plight.

Corporation secretary M Babu Abdul Khader said the fire was not man-made and pointed out that “there are ‘n’ number of fire incidents in the landfill sites across the globe in the summer season.”

He submitted that the fire has been completely brought under control and would be put out by 100%.

Pradeep Kumar, chairman, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, submitted that they have been issuing notices to the corporation from 2016 onwards. The Division Bench headed by Justice S V Bhatti made it clear that it does not want parties to get into parallel litigation without actually addressing the proper issue, which is the very essence of the suo motu case.

Citing his personal experience, Bhatti said that on Saturday he went on for a walk, and later developed nausea. “Then I thought, let me not take a risk and decided to go back,” he said. PCB Chairman said that the air quality has been hazardous and affects the lungs causing breathing issues.

The court directed the secretary, and corporation to file a status report and inform the court of the immediate steps the civic body will take for implementation of these Rules, likewise medium and long-term measures proposed and implemented by it.

The court will consider the case on Wednesday and directed the Ernakulam district collector, PCB chairman, and corporation secretary to be present

