Kerala women doctors to take up self-defence classes amid increase in hospital attacks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the recent spike in hospital attacks, women doctors in medical colleges have decided to acquire self-defence techniques. They have decided to begin their classes on International Women’s Day on Wednesday. The women doctors in Thiruvananthapuram medical college, where a woman doctor was assaulted by bystanders in November last year, will be the first to get trained.

Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) has decided to extend the training sessions to other medical colleges across the state.

The women doctors have come forward to get trained in self-defence due to the rise in attacks against doctors and the indifference of administrative mechanisms, including the police, in dealing with the crimes, said Dr Rosnara Begum, the state general secretary of KGMCTA. She will inaugurate the first session at MDRL Hall in Thiruvananthapuram medical college on Wednesday at 5 pm.

The woman postgraduate students will also participate in the training. Vinod, a self-defence coach of the Kerala Sports Council and Kerala Police, will train the doctors. The programme is organised in association with KGMCTA and Swasti Foundation.

A bystander assaulted a woman doctor in front of the Neuro ICU at Thiruvananthapuram medical college on November 23. KGMCTA protested against the attack on cardiologists at Fathima Hospital on Monday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the recent spike in hospital attacks, women doctors in medical colleges have decided to acquire self-defence techniques. They have decided to begin their classes on International Women’s Day on Wednesday. The women doctors in Thiruvananthapuram medical college, where a woman doctor was assaulted by bystanders in November last year, will be the first to get trained. Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) has decided to extend the training sessions to other medical colleges across the state. The women doctors have come forward to get trained in self-defence due to the rise in attacks against doctors and the indifference of administrative mechanisms, including the police, in dealing with the crimes, said Dr Rosnara Begum, the state general secretary of KGMCTA. She will inaugurate the first session at MDRL Hall in Thiruvananthapuram medical college on Wednesday at 5 pm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The woman postgraduate students will also participate in the training. Vinod, a self-defence coach of the Kerala Sports Council and Kerala Police, will train the doctors. The programme is organised in association with KGMCTA and Swasti Foundation. A bystander assaulted a woman doctor in front of the Neuro ICU at Thiruvananthapuram medical college on November 23. KGMCTA protested against the attack on cardiologists at Fathima Hospital on Monday.