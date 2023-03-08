The pearl of Dharmadam: Meet the Kerala woman braving river's depths for a living

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: The sight of T S Santha on her boat rowing through the Dharmadam river had been a common sight here for the past 50 years.

Despite the greys in her hair, 59-year-old Santha is a storehouse of energy. Wading into the river, she collects oysters for a living. Long years navigating the river have taught her exactly where to look. She has been collecting oysters since the age of ten.

"I'm not tired of doing this. If I don't do this, I can't keep going. It is my only source of income. This is the job I have been doing, and this is the only job I know," Santha said. According to her, she is the only woman doing this job in Dharmadam panchayat.

She collects oysters from Dharmadam, Kali and Andalur, where the river meets the sea. "Oysters will be present only in salty water," Santha said.

Every morning, Santha gets phone calls from her regular customers. She would collect oysters according to their requirements.

"Some of them would come to me to get the oysters. For others, I have to go and give. I also get calls from Kozhikode and Payyannur. In those cases, I will go by train, and the customer will meet me at the railway station to collect it," Santha said.

She collects around 300 to 400 oysters every day. The standard price for 100 oysters is Rs 400.

"With this job, I was able to ensure that my two daughters get their education," Santha said. Her two daughters, Shani and Dhanya, are both married.

"I'm not tired," Santha reiterates. Her parents too collected oysters for a living. "I don't feel exhausted or bored. This is my job. I'm enjoying this life. My only wish is to carry on as long as possible," Santha added.

