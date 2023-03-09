Concerns of education department to be addressed in new sports policy in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has approved the new sports policy that also includes the recommendation to make sports and physical education an integral part of the school curriculum. However, the modalities for the evaluation of students for sports and physical education would be decided only after further discussions.

Confirming the cabinet nod for sports policy, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said sports and physical education will be introduced in school curriculum up to the upper primary level, in the first phase. Sources said General Education Minister V Sivankutty had sought clarity in the cabinet meeting on how the students would be evaluated for the practical aspects of physical education. This will be finalised after further discussions between the officials.

The sports minister had earlier announced that textbooks on physical education will be distributed in schools in the upcoming academic year. The sports department had also planned the deployment of 1,400 resource persons at the panchayat level for handling the practical aspects. These resource persons would be deployed in schools that do not have a physical education teacher.

However, the general education department is understood to be opposed to the evaluation of students by officials not associated with the department. Also, the weightage to be given in the examination to the practical aspects also remains a bone of contention.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has approved the new sports policy that also includes the recommendation to make sports and physical education an integral part of the school curriculum. However, the modalities for the evaluation of students for sports and physical education would be decided only after further discussions. Confirming the cabinet nod for sports policy, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said sports and physical education will be introduced in school curriculum up to the upper primary level, in the first phase. Sources said General Education Minister V Sivankutty had sought clarity in the cabinet meeting on how the students would be evaluated for the practical aspects of physical education. This will be finalised after further discussions between the officials. The sports minister had earlier announced that textbooks on physical education will be distributed in schools in the upcoming academic year. The sports department had also planned the deployment of 1,400 resource persons at the panchayat level for handling the practical aspects. These resource persons would be deployed in schools that do not have a physical education teacher.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the general education department is understood to be opposed to the evaluation of students by officials not associated with the department. Also, the weightage to be given in the examination to the practical aspects also remains a bone of contention.