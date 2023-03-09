Home States Kerala

Concerns of education department to be addressed in new sports policy in Kerala

The sports minister had earlier announced that textbooks on physical education will be distributed in schools from the upcoming academic year.

Published: 09th March 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has approved the new sports policy that also includes the recommendation to make sports and physical education an integral part of the school curriculum. However, the modalities for the evaluation of students for sports and physical education would be decided only after further discussions. 

Confirming the cabinet nod for sports policy, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said sports and physical education will be introduced in school curriculum up to the upper primary level, in the first phase. Sources said General Education Minister V Sivankutty had sought clarity in the cabinet meeting on how the students would be evaluated for the practical aspects of physical education. This will be finalised after further discussions between the officials. 

The sports minister had earlier announced that textbooks on physical education will be distributed in schools in the upcoming academic year. The sports department had also planned the deployment of 1,400 resource persons at the panchayat level for handling the practical aspects. These resource persons would be deployed in schools that do not have a physical education teacher.

However, the general education department is understood to be opposed to the evaluation of students by officials not associated with the department. Also, the weightage to be given in the examination to the practical aspects also remains a bone of contention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala V Abdurahiman new sports policy
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp