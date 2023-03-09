Home States Kerala

Four collectors transferred in Kerala

The officer stands relieved from the additional charge of District Development Commissioner.  

Transferred_EPS

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thrissur collector Haritha V Kumar has been transferred and posted as Alappuzha collector. Wayanad collector Geetha A has been transferred and posted as Kozhikode collector. Ernakulam collector Renu Raj has been transferred and posted in Wayanad. Umesh N S K, staff officer to the chief secretary has been transferred and posted as Ernakulam collector. Alappuzha collector V R K Teja Mylavarapu has been transferred and posted as Thrissur collector.

Snehil Kumar Singh, director, Kerala State IT Mission, was transferred and posted as staff officer to the chief secretary. Anu Kumari, Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, will hold the full additional charge of director, Kerala State IT Mission.

Aswathy Srinivas, sub-collector, Thiruvananthapuram, will hold the full additional charge of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala collectors transfer
