Home States Kerala

Kerala HC asks Kochi Corporation to submit detailed plan for solid waste management in Brahmapuram

The court also directed the government to come out with a plan for establishing functional facilities not just skeletal facilities -in municipal corporations, municipalities and grama panchayats.

Published: 09th March 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from BPCL dousing the fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from BPCL dousing the fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: High Court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Corporation secretary to inform it about the implementation of immediate, short and long-term measures at the Brahmapuram plant and also on improving source collection, handling, and disposal of solid waste.

The court granted time till Friday to the additional chief secretary to place on record all the points which are finalised by the high-level conference chaired by the chief minister with a definite timeline for performance by the local bodies.  

The court also directed the state government to come out with a concrete plan for establishing functional facilities not just skeletal facilities -in municipal corporations, municipalities and grama panchayats in terms of the solid waste management rules.

The additional chief secretary, local self-government department, the district collector, Ernakulam, the secretary, Kochi Corporation and the chairman, Kerala State Pollution Control Board were present when the case came up for hearing. They placed before the court the plan of action formulated for immediate, short and long-term measures for due implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.
Collector Renu Raj informed the court that the district administration has been co-ordinating fire-fighting operations since the information about the fire was received. 

She stated that the kind of fire that broke out at Brahmapuram is more or less a kind of smouldering fire which keeps on burning within the waste and sends out smoke. “So we will have to manually excavate three to four metres into the waste heap and then spray water using fire fighters.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation Brahmapuram Kerala HC
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp