Kerala HC asks Kochi Corporation to submit detailed plan for solid waste management in Brahmapuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: High Court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Corporation secretary to inform it about the implementation of immediate, short and long-term measures at the Brahmapuram plant and also on improving source collection, handling, and disposal of solid waste.

The court granted time till Friday to the additional chief secretary to place on record all the points which are finalised by the high-level conference chaired by the chief minister with a definite timeline for performance by the local bodies.

The court also directed the state government to come out with a concrete plan for establishing functional facilities not just skeletal facilities -in municipal corporations, municipalities and grama panchayats in terms of the solid waste management rules.

The additional chief secretary, local self-government department, the district collector, Ernakulam, the secretary, Kochi Corporation and the chairman, Kerala State Pollution Control Board were present when the case came up for hearing. They placed before the court the plan of action formulated for immediate, short and long-term measures for due implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Collector Renu Raj informed the court that the district administration has been co-ordinating fire-fighting operations since the information about the fire was received.

She stated that the kind of fire that broke out at Brahmapuram is more or less a kind of smouldering fire which keeps on burning within the waste and sends out smoke. “So we will have to manually excavate three to four metres into the waste heap and then spray water using fire fighters.”

KOCHI: High Court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Corporation secretary to inform it about the implementation of immediate, short and long-term measures at the Brahmapuram plant and also on improving source collection, handling, and disposal of solid waste. The court granted time till Friday to the additional chief secretary to place on record all the points which are finalised by the high-level conference chaired by the chief minister with a definite timeline for performance by the local bodies. The court also directed the state government to come out with a concrete plan for establishing functional facilities not just skeletal facilities -in municipal corporations, municipalities and grama panchayats in terms of the solid waste management rules.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The additional chief secretary, local self-government department, the district collector, Ernakulam, the secretary, Kochi Corporation and the chairman, Kerala State Pollution Control Board were present when the case came up for hearing. They placed before the court the plan of action formulated for immediate, short and long-term measures for due implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Collector Renu Raj informed the court that the district administration has been co-ordinating fire-fighting operations since the information about the fire was received. She stated that the kind of fire that broke out at Brahmapuram is more or less a kind of smouldering fire which keeps on burning within the waste and sends out smoke. “So we will have to manually excavate three to four metres into the waste heap and then spray water using fire fighters.”