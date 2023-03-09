Speeding car kills college student waiting at Azhamkonam bus stop, leaves 19 injured in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 22-year-old college student was killed and 19 of her college mates were injured when a speeding car rammed them while they were waiting for a bus at Azhamkonam junction near Kallambalam on Wednesday. Sreshtha M Vijay, a resident of Mamom near Attingal who was pursuing MA English from KTCT Arts and Science College, is deceased. The condition of another female student in the same college is said to be critical.

The incident occurred around 3.15 pm. Residents in the area said students were boarding a private bus at the junction, while some others were waiting for other buses when the car, a Toyota Fortuner, hit the bus, veered off and rammed the students. The car, bearing a Kollam registration, was reportedly heading to Thiruvananthapuram airport from Kollam.

“A private bus had stopped at the junction and some students had lined up near its rear door to board the vehicle. Some other students were waiting for other buses a few feet away. The speeding car hit the bus on the rear left side, veered off its path and hit the waiting students. It was scary.” said one of the passersby who joined the rescue operation.

“The students were rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the girl, Sreshtha could not be saved,” he said. Sreshtha’s body was shifted to Parippally Medical College Hospital. Two other students who suffered injuries have been shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Attingal MLA O S Ambika, who visited KTCT Hospital, said the best available treatment will be provided to the injured. He also promised strict action against the car driver. The owner and driver of the car have been taken into custody. The driver has been booked for negligent driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Special Branch sources said prima facie, it looked like a case of rash driving.

