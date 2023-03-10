Gold smuggling case: UDF urges Kerala CM, CPM to react to Swapna Suresh's allegations
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan have a responsibility to the public and should make things clear to them.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF has urged the chief minister and the CPM to respond to the allegations raised by the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.
“If required, a police probe should be carried out into the new revelations. They should also make clear whether legal action should be initiated if the allegations are ill-motivated,” said Satheesan.
Meanwhile, CPM state chief M V Govindan refused to respond to the allegations.