Gold smuggling case: UDF urges Kerala CM, CPM to react to Swapna Suresh's allegations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF has urged the chief minister and the CPM to respond to the allegations raised by the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan have a responsibility to the public and should make things clear to them.

“If required, a police probe should be carried out into the new revelations. They should also make clear whether legal action should be initiated if the allegations are ill-motivated,” said Satheesan.

Meanwhile, CPM state chief M V Govindan refused to respond to the allegations.

