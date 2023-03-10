Holy smoke! Kochi is now starting to stink as garbage piles up

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

KOCHI: Kochi is having to deal with a toxic cocktail. Eight days after the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant was first reported, the city’s roadsides have turned into new dumping yards, with waste collection within corporation limits coming to a grinding halt. Now, aside from the smoke, residents have the stink to deal with.

“Corporation councillors, both of the UDF and the LDF, are responsible for this serious situation, that has left people in a dilemma. The taxpayers have been facing health issues due to the toxic smoke. Now, if that wasn’t enough, waste is piling up along the roads. There is no place to dump the waste, and the administration is clueless,” said Ranjith Thampy, a social activist.

When is the corporation going to find alternatives to the waste collection issue? Authorities say efforts are on to find a solution.

Corporation health standing committee chairperson, T K Ashraf, said efforts are under way to find alternative land to store biodegradable waste. “Meetings and discussions are being held on measures to be taken. We had identified Kinfra’s land, but they have some project ongoing there and we were denied permission,” he added.

As Brahmapuram continues to choke Kochi residents, it is also having a harmful impact on the environment | T P Sooraj

The civic body’s health officials say they have not received any instructions, thus far, in this regard.

While Kochi corporation and Thrikkakara municipality struggle to deal with waste, nearby Maradu and Kalamassery municipalities have things under control.

Managing, the Maradu way

“We have our own waste management and scientific collection systems. The Haritha Karma Sena is involved in efficient waste collection, including plastic waste,” said Antony Ashanparambil, chairman of Maradu municipality. “We also have a yard for shredding plastic waste into granules, which is then sold to Clean Kerala Co (CKC). Rejected items that are useful for cement companies are sold to CKC at government rates,” he added.

The municipality produces over 30 tonnes of plastic waste a month, which is processed daily.

Antony said the municipality has already distributed bio bins, biogas plants, and compost pipes to more than 80% of households at a subsidised rate. It collects `60 from each household that generates plastic waste and plans to provide financial support to the workers under MGNREGA.

Tech-savvy Kalamassery

At a time Kochi corporation is taking baby steps towards e-governance, nearby Kalamassery municipality has developed a mobile application for waste management.

“Residents can use the ‘MyKalamassery’ app to register and avail online services, and make payments for various services. Each household is assigned a QR code. Workers assigned to collect the waste must scan the code after each visit. This gives timely information on where all the waste has been collected,” a municipality official said.

“The plastic waste collected through the Haritha Karma Sena is segregated at our yard and sold to CTC at `10.50 plus GST per kilogram every day. Different materials have different rates. The waste falling under the legacy waste category is charged at a different rate and sold to CKC,” the official added.

CORP COMES A CROPPER

While many municipalities have been properly managing plastic refuse and earning reasonable money from selling waste, Kochi corporation, for the past 12 years, has been selling plastic waste to Bharat Pvt Ltd at Rs 1.5 per kg. Councillors claim that the civic body has not invited tenders for over a decade and a private firm has been entrusted with plastic waste collection.

TOXIC COCKTAIL

Activists blame councillors for hazardous condition

Authorities say meetings are under way to discuss alternative solutions

Health officials say they haven’t got any instructions

Maradu and Kalamassery municipalities have things under control

