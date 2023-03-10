LDF clears draft legislation to end century-old Malankara Church dispute in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is gearing up for a legal solution to the century-old dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

The LDF state committee meeting held on Thursday approved the draft legislation presented by Law Minister P Rajeeve, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other senior front leaders.

The SC had given control over more than a thousand parishes and churches in Kerala to the Orthodox faction. The two factions’ bid to gain control over the churches had led to violent clashes and police interference.

The draft bill envisages control over the churches to the Orthodox faction, while at the same time guaranteeing the right of the Jacobite faction to conduct worship and prayers. In case of any dispute, a district-level authority with the collector, police chief and other officials as members will intervene and try to solve the issue. The authority will have seven members.

If the dispute is not solved at the district level both parties could approach the state government within 30 days. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his introductory speech told the leaders that he felt sad for not being able to solve the dispute after holding several meetings.

Smart meters

The LDF meeting also decided to put on hold the KSEB move to implement smart meters. CITU state general secretary Elamaram Kareem presented his objections to the proposal. “The implementation of smart meters is part of the central government’s Electricity Bill,” he said. If Kerala decides to implement it it will be the start of the privatisation of the generation, and distribution of electricity,” he said. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said that the government had already formed an expert committee to study the implications.

Diluting land reforms

The Left front also postponed the move of the industry department to allow companies to hold more than 15 acres of land for industrial purposes. Minister Rajeeve presented the proposal. However, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendaran opposed the move. He pointed out that any move to dilute the Land Reform’s Act is not acceptable. The CM assured the leaders that a cabinet sub-committee will be formed to study the matter.

BISHOP COORILOS CONGRATULATES CM

T’Puram: The Bishop of Malankara Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, Geevarghese Mor Coorilos, has congratulated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the proposed legislation to solve the age-old dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions. “As the issue has become a social issue, the intervention of a CM and government was needed to find a permanent solution through new legislation,” he noted on FB.

