'Will implement Renu Raj's action plan to resolve Brahmapuram crisis': Ernakulam collector 

Umesh assumed official charge in the absence of the outgoing collector, which is unusual for the Ernakulam district administration.

​ Newly-appointed Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh. (Photo | A Sanesh )

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The action plan devised by the outgoing collector to put out the fire in Brahmapuram will be implemented as soon as possible, said N S K Umesh, the new Ernakulam district collector who took over on Thursday. “Renu Raj prepared a good action plan to resolve the crisis. I will implement it,” said Umesh, who took charge amid questions surrounding Renu’s handling of the blaze.

He said the short-term plan will be to douse the fire. “A long-term plan will be prepared. I will study the waste-management crisis before implementing it.” 

The collector said he would try to build the confidence of the people. “Everyone should work as ‘Team Ernakulam’. The district administration, officials, public, and media should all be part of the team,” Umesh added.

Break with tradition
Umesh assumed official charge in the absence of the outgoing collector, which is unusual for the Ernakulam district administration. He took charge from the additional district magistrate. It is learnt that Renu Raj took permission from the chief secretary to be relieved from duty on Wednesday itself, hours after the transfer order was issued. 

The new collector first visited the Brahmapuram plant along with mayor M Anilkumar, MLA P V Sreenijan and other officials.

