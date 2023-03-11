Home States Kerala

Congress alleges graft in leasing out government land to private parties in Kerala

 The CPM, which has  always been saying that it is against such projects, should clarify its stand on this policy.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging massive corruption behind handing over of government’s prime properties to private parties in the name of various projects, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, currently, several government lands are in the hands of many private companies. There is a huge corruption behind brokering contracts with private companies so as to mortgage government land for the implementation of various projects, he said.

“Besides the 150 acres selected in 30 places for the Vazhiyora Vishrama Kendram project, the Kozhikode Corporation has also entered into an agreement with the controversial firm Zonta Infratech, the bio-mining contractor of Brahmapuram waste plant, to construct a waste plant four years ago.

The land was leased for 28 years and the contractor was given permission to mortgage the land. The CPM, which has always been saying that it is against such projects, should clarify its stand on this policy. Party secretary M V Govindan should make the stand clear,” Chennithala said.

He further said the Kozhikode Corporation should specify whether the land is mortgaged to the company or not. After giving permission to mortgage the land, why was the contract worth Rs 7.75 crore given as per the demand of the company? It should be clarified why the corporation paid Rs 1.23 crore despite opposition from the engineering department of the corporation.

12.67 acres of land of the corporation has been given to the company through an order. It should be noted that a Rs 250-crore project has been awarded to the controversial firm for handling waste at the Brahmapuram plant, Chennithala added.

