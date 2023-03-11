Home States Kerala

Coopmarts, Coopkerala brand making waves in Kerala

Image of Coopmarts in Kerala. (Kerala Registrar of Co-operative Societies Facebook)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coopmarts, stores selling products of cooperatives, are set for expansion. The cooperative department is finalising the plan to open 14 more outlets in the state. 

At present, the state has 14 Coopmarts, one each in every district. The stores are part of the department’s multi-faceted programme for “branding and marketing of cooperative products”. Also, there is another plan to facilitate the sale of cooperatives’ products through some existing stores. A total of 200 stores under different cooperatives have been identified for this.    

Another initiative under the “branding and marketing of cooperative products” programme, the ‘Coopkerala’ certification, is also gaining traction among cooperatives, said an officer with the department. ‘Coopkerala’ is a certification programme for cooperatives’ products. An expert committee selects products for certification. 

It includes representatives of the manufacturing sector concerned, food safety department, cooperative department and cooperatives. Selected products can use the ‘Coopkerala’ trademark obtained by the department from the trademark registry under the Union government.

“High quality and adherence to safety standards are pre-requisites for the certification. Already 28 products of 12 cooperatives have secured the trademark. Several new applications are being examined by the department,” said an officer with the cooperative department.

