Gold smuggling case: Kerala CPM smells ploy, terms Swapna’s new claims ‘absurd', plans legal action

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has termed as absurd the allegations raised by Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh against party secretary M V Govindan, at a time the ‘Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha’ led by him has been winding its way through the state. The timing betrays a conspiracy, the party said. It has decided to counter the allegations legally and politically. Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of his campaign, Govindan said all possible legal action will be taken to counter the assertions.

In an attempt to come up with a political defence, the CPM rejected Swapna’s contention that she received a death threat from a man claiming to be a representative of Govindan. What has come out as new revelations are totally absurd, a statement by the party secretariat said.

The CPM pointed out that the probe into the gold smuggling case is being carried out by Central agencies. It’s evident the state government has nothing to do with a case. The allegations that the party leading the state government has offered to withdraw the case amount to a total lie, it said. Opposition parties and a section of media have been targeting the party and the government. The incidents that have unravelled thus far point to a sinister plan to spin more such tales in the future.

‘SHOULD TAKE SWAPNA’S CLAIMS SERIOUSLY’

Kochi: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said that Swapna Suresh’s new disclosure about settling the gold smuggling case should be taken seriously. He also said the explanation given by Vijesh Pillai — against whom the allegations were levelled — on the matter is not at all credible. “Is this the right time to visit Swapna at her residence in Bengaluru to discuss a web series? No one with common sense would believe such statements. There is no need to disbelieve what Swapna has said so far,” he said.

