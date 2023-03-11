Left-Cong delegation from Kerala attacked in Tripura; CPI (M) denounces 'BJP's gunda raj'

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: The CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday condemned the attack on the Left-Congress delegation, which visited the BJP-ruled Tripura to look into the post-poll violence reported in the north-eastern state.

The CPI(M) state secretariat also lashed out at attacks on Left parliamentarians, including senior leader Elamaram Kareem.

A team of MPs belonging to the Congress and Left front allegedly came under attack of miscreants, during its tour of Bishalgarh in Tripura to meet families affected by the violence.

Addressing the media as part of the state-wide month-long People's Defence Rally organised by the CPI(M), its state secretary, M V Govindan claimed that the attackers damaged two vehicles and set fire to one vehicle in which the MPs had gone.

"The attacks in Tripura remind us of a semi-fascist dispensation. The law and order situation has deteriorated and through the attack on opposition leaders it has become evident that BJP's gunda raj is being implemented in Tripura," Govindan alleged.

He also condemned the Tripura Governor, who allegedly refused to meet the opposition MPs.

"In 2018, when the BJP won the assembly election there, similar attacks took place. But such attacks will not destroy the Left parties..," Govindan said.

