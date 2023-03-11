P Jayarajan had raised Kannur resort issue in party meet: Kerala CPM leader

By Express News Service

For the first time since the controversy over the Kannur ayurveda resort came to light, senior CPM leader and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan has revealed that it was Kannur strongman P Jayarajan who raised the issue in the state committee.

In an interview with TNIE’s sister publication, ‘Samakalika Malayalam’, EP said the Vaidekam resort was solely his idea.

“P Jayarajan, however, did not accuse me of corruption,” EP said. “He raised doubts over whether it was right to help a private company on the lines of a cooperative establishment. This was later twisted by media,” he said.

P Jayarajan raised the issue after former resort MD K P Ramesan had talked to him, EP said. “Ramesan dragged my name into the controversy after he failed to find any legal wrongdoings on my part,” he said.

“I had helped establish the resort. There is nothing wrong in that. This is a private limited company... I have helped establish many institutions... some in the cooperative sector and some for individuals.”

EP said he had been very much involved in buying the land for the company.

In an apparent dig at the CPM leadership for not electing him as state secretary, EP said, “I now think that I am only capable of performing the duty [as LDF convenor] now assigned to me.”

EP also justified his action of not attending the inaugural function of the M V Govindan-led Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha in Kasaragod. “As LDF convenor, it was not mandatory for me to participate,” he added.

