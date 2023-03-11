Home States Kerala

Plagiarism charges raised against Dr Sheena Shukkur’s PhD thesis in Kerala

Sheena chose not to react to the fresh charges against her PhD thesis.

Published: 11th March 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sheena Shukkur

Dr Sheena Shukkur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after she hit the headlines by getting her marriage re-registered under the Special Marriage Act to overcome the ‘discrimination’ against women in the matter of inheritance in Sharia law, Sheena Shukkur finds herself in the midst of a controversy over plagiarism in her PhD thesis. 

Sheena is the Kannur University Law Department head and former MG University pro-vice-chancellor. 
The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a whistleblower’s group, has approached Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with a petition that Sheena’s PhD thesis on ‘Scope and Application of Muslim Family Law in Kerala and Lakshadweep’ is nothing but a “bundle of plagiarised chapters from a variety of sources”. The PhD degree was awarded by The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University in 2009.

Using plagiarism-detecting software, the SUCC contented that Sheena had “copied most of the text and even the conclusions section as such from other sources and submitted it as her own research findings”. It also alleged that the UGC norm that only a PhD degree holder can become the research guide was flouted in the case of Sheena’s doctoral thesis.

The SUCC, in the petition, said Sheena had spent only about 10 months for her PhD degree at the Ambedkar Law University, Tamil Nadu, after her registration, that too under part-time mode and also spent a little more than one year at the Amity University, UP, prior to that. “This, coupled with the level of plagiarism in her thesis point to grave academic misconduct. All these demands a detailed inquiry into the matter,” the petition said.

Allegations against Sheena’s PhD thesis had first emerged in 2015 when she was serving as Pro-VC of MG University. Based on the then Governor P Sathasivam’s directions, the varsity had conducted an inquiry into the complaints. 

However, the outcome of the probe remained unknown. Sheena chose not to react to the fresh charges against her PhD thesis. “I have nothing to say on the matter. Let them raise whatever allegation they want to raise,” Sheena told TNIE when her response was sought on the SUCC petition. 

Meanwhile, the timing of the petition has raised eyebrows, with charges that it was prompted after Sheena, once a staunch Muslim League supporter, started drifting towards the Left camp. 

Sheena’s act of challenging the ‘discriminatory’ aspects in Sharia law had also irked hardliners. 
However, R S Sasikumar, chairman of the SUCC, refuted the charge that the petition before the governor was politically motivated and had anything to do with non-academic matters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheena Shukkur PhD thesis plagiarism
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp