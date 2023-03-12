Home States Kerala

Brahmapuram crisis: Hashtag campaign launched to attract Narendra Modi’s attention

The campaign, which started with a WhatsApp group, has more than 2,000 members, including people’s representatives.

Published: 12th March 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 08:36 AM

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: With state and civic authorities continuing to bungle their Brahmapuram response, even 10 days after the fires at the waste dumpyard first broke out, a group of professionals in Kochi has launched a social-media campaign, with the hashtag #Kochicantbreathe, to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to the fiasco. The group, which includes IT employees, doctors, advocates, students, and housewives, is planning to share posters on the crisis in Brahampuram along with the hashtag.

“Almost 10 days have passed since the waste yard caught fire. But even now, no proper solution has been identified. We are running the campaign  to get the Prime Minister’s attention. Since the state government’s efforts have failed to provide respite, we believe the Centre’s intervention has become necessary. We will use the posters with the hashtag to draw the PM’s attention and get a speedy remedy to the chaos,” said Hari Ram, an IT professional.

“We will also send a mass petition to the governor. The disaster is not going to end here, as the people have to suffer its aftereffects. A future plan to avoid plastic waste should be taken with immediate effect,” he added.

Nearly 500 people lit their mobile phones at Marine Drive to register their protest against the state government’s lackadaisical attitude in dealing with the crisis. “Since lighting candles would have created more smoke, we used our  phones to raise our voice,” another member of the campaign said.

Comments

