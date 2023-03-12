Brahmapuram: Treatment of plastic waste not our responsibility, says Zonta Infratech

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Zonta Infratech which is at the centre of controversy in the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant issue has stated that the treatment of biodegradable and plastic waste is not its responsibility.

In an official communication issued on Saturday, Zonta said that it is only responsible for biomining and capping at the plant. The communication also stated that the company has not received any letter from Kochi corporation which it claims to have sent in February or March. It also said that the causes of the fire are methane emissions and heat.

Meanwhile, corporation health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf confirmed that the local body had sent a letter to the contractor earlier. “The company was informed that it is responsible for equipping fire safety equipment at the plant,” said Ashraf.

Corporation authorities said they had sent a letter to Zonta asking it to take precautions, mandate safety measures, and install firefighting equipment in the wake of a fire outbreak at the plant in February this year.

“We have noted media reports wherein various allegations were levelled against us with respect to the fire incidents. We emphatically deny all such allegations. In this regard, we clarify that we are in full compliance with the terms and conditions and have taken all health and safety measures as well as periodic environmental analysis of air and water as per the contract agreement signed with the Kochi Corporation,” the release stated.

