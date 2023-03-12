Congress warns two MPs for open criticism; Murali defiant

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could lead to fresh trouble in the Congress, state president K Sudhakaran has issued letters to two senior MPs — K Muraleedharan and M K Raghavan — warning them against raising criticism publicly. Both the leaders were caught unawares by the leadership’s sudden move. While Raghavan remained tightlipped on the matter, Muraleedharan told TNIE that he will not reply to the letter.

Muraleedharan said Sudhakaran has no right to warn him for urging the leadership to convene the party executive and the Political Affairs Committee meeting. “Only the central leadership can issue show-cause notice to MPs. Hence, I don’t intend to give reply to Sudhakaran,” said Muraleedharan.

Earlier in the day, Muraleedharan said in Kozhikode that as long as he is with the Congress, he will air his opinion.

“If the party asks me to stop working for it, I am ready to do that. But while working in the party, I won’t refrain from airing my opinion,” he said. Muraleedharan received the letter by Saturday afternoon at his MP office in Vadakara by registered post.

Leaders should have raised criticism in party forums, says warning letter

An irked Raghavan tried hard to hide his disappointment when media approached him for his response. “I don’t have anything to say. None has given me any stricture so far,” said Raghavan. The Kozhikode MP had recently said that only those leaders who remain mum in the party will get lucrative posts. Muraleedharan later endorsed him. In the warning letters, Sudhakaran told the MPs that they should have raised the criticism in party forums, instead of public domain.

Sudhakaran’s letter to Muraleedharan says he being a senior leader, MP and also a former PCC chief, he had breached the party discipline which makes him sad. He also exuded confidence that Muraleedharan will act diligently in future.

The issue over Raghavan’s controversial speech was not discussed at the Congress office-bearers meeting last Wednesday. However, later at the press conference, Sudhakaran said Raghavan’s comment against the leadership was unwarranted. Since the matter was not discussed at the party meeting, the two MPs were under the impression that there will not be any action against them. With the budget session of Parliament resuming on Monday, MPs from Kerala will be stationed in New Delhi. It is reliably learnt that both Raghavan and Muraleedharan will be huddled with rest of the Congress MPs from the state to decide on future course of action on the letters.

Meanwhile, a party office-bearer told TNIE that Sudhakaran can only recommend the central leadership to initiate action against the MPs. “Only the central leadership can take disciplinary action. Tariq Anwar will be in the state during March 18-20. He is likely to attend three regional level meetings of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ programme,” said a party office-bearer.

