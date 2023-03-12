Home States Kerala

H1N1: States to implement operational guidelines

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has instructed states and union territories to implement ‘operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in the context of Covid situation’.

Published: 12th March 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fever, sick , hospital , disease , Influenza

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of a recent spike in Influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness (ILIs and SARIs) being witnessed in some states, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has instructed states and union territories to implement ‘operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in the context of Covid situation’.

It has also asked the states to provide integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens.
The letter sent by the ministry points out that while Influenza is an annual seasonal occurrence, this year, a combination of weather conditions and behavioural reasons have made the environment conducive to the circulation of a number of viral respiratory pathogens, like Influenza A (H1N1, H3N3), Adenoviruses, etc.

“States had reported an increasing trend of ILIs and SARIs being observed. As per the integrated disease surveillance programme, H1N1 and H3N3 were observed in the latter half of December 2022.

The preponderance of H3N3 being detected in the samples analysed in various labs is of particular concern. It should also be kept in mind that young children, the elderly and people suffering from co-morbidities are particularly at risk and vulnerable to H1N1 and H3N3,” the letter said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
H3N3 H1N1 Influenza A
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp