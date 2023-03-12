H1N1: States to implement operational guidelines

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of a recent spike in Influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness (ILIs and SARIs) being witnessed in some states, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has instructed states and union territories to implement ‘operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in the context of Covid situation’.

It has also asked the states to provide integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens.

The letter sent by the ministry points out that while Influenza is an annual seasonal occurrence, this year, a combination of weather conditions and behavioural reasons have made the environment conducive to the circulation of a number of viral respiratory pathogens, like Influenza A (H1N1, H3N3), Adenoviruses, etc.

“States had reported an increasing trend of ILIs and SARIs being observed. As per the integrated disease surveillance programme, H1N1 and H3N3 were observed in the latter half of December 2022.

The preponderance of H3N3 being detected in the samples analysed in various labs is of particular concern. It should also be kept in mind that young children, the elderly and people suffering from co-morbidities are particularly at risk and vulnerable to H1N1 and H3N3,” the letter said.

