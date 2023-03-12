Kerala CM, senior leaders condemn attack on four Kerala students at tribal university in MP

By PTI

ANUPPUR: Four students from Kerala studying at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak were injured in a clash with security personnel, an official said on Sunday.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said the growing hostility towards individuals based on their identities should be resisted, and senior leaders of the southern state.

An argument broke out between the students and security personnel over clicking pictures at a water tank near the university's main gate on March 10 night, IGNTU's public relations officer (PRO) Vijay Dixit said. The matter escalated into a fight, following which security personnel approached the Amarkantak police station with a complaint against the students, who in turn demanded that the university administration take action against the security staff, he said.

Four students sustained injuries and were rushed to Anuppur district hospital in an ambulance, the official said, adding that further action will be taken soon on the complaint filed by the students.

Amarkantak police station in-charge Vishakha Urveti refused to comment.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the growing hostility towards individuals based on their identities should be resisted.

"Attacks on Keralite students at @IGNTU are appalling & highlight the need to resist the growing hostility towards individuals based on their identities in our country. The university must take prompt action against the culprits & ensure the safety of all the students on campus," he tweeted.

Condemning the incident, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Shocked to learn of such brutality against students for an inadvertent and trivial offence within their own university precincts. I stand in solidarity with the Tribal University students & demand full accountability from those who behaved so monstrously with admin's complicity".

CPI (M) Member of Parliament Elamaram Kareem has written to Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan alleging that the security personnel attacked the Kerala students, who were facing various types of discrimination inside the campus.

He sought the Union minister's intervention and demanded proper action against the "criminals inside the security staff".

Kerala Lok Sabha MP, ET Mohammed Basheer also wrote to the University's vice-chancellor for action against security personnel, University PRO Dixit said.

