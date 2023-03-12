Kerala govt feels the heat, to set up water kiosks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s not yet the Ides of March and the government is already in beat-the-heat mode. In an effort to combat summer-related incidents, including sunstroke, it has decided to set up ‘thanneer pandals’ across the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed local bodies to maintain the water kiosks, which will distribute cold water, buttermilk and ORS till May.

Public buildings and other private buildings provided by citizens can be used to set up the pandals. The government has made allocations from the disaster response fund to local bodies for the purpose. Panchayats, municipalities and corporations will get Rs 2 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and `5 lakh each, respectively.

The CM has asked LSGs to notify the public on the locations of the pandals, which will be set up within 15 days. The LSGD has already granted nod to use its own fund/plan fund for ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to the public.

Govt sanctions Rs 10 crore for fire dept

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has already published the ‘Heat Action Plan’ (HAP), which specifies the responsibilities of each department.

As per HAP guidelines, various departments, including KSDMA, health, animal husbandry, agriculture, forest, fire and rescue services and LSGD will conduct comprehensive awareness campaigns to sensitise the public on summer-related disasters.

The CM also announced the ‘Ee Choodine Namuk Neridam’ (Let’s Face This Heat) campaign, which would be conducted using civil defence volunteers. The campaign will kick off within a week, he said.

In view of the rise in the number of fire incidents, the government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the fire and rescue services department. The fund will be utilised for purchasing additional equipment.

The CM has directed the department to carry out fire audits at hotspots, including waste storage facilities and forest areas. The authorities have also directed the electrical inspectorate to carry out inspections of hospitals and major government offices to prevent fires caused by short circuits. As many as 5,000 water kiosks set up by the KSDMA will also be made operational.

