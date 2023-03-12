Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala alleges huge corruption behind Brahmapuram plant

The chief minister has not yet responded to the issue. Has he left the country? Chennithala asked.

Published: 12th March 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that there was huge corruption behind waste treatment at Brahmapuram plant. “Even after many people sought treatment in hospitals following severe health issues due to the smoke emanating from the smouldering waste at Brahmapuram, the government and Kochi Corporation have not initiated any action so far to contain it.

The chief minister has not yet responded to the issue. Has he left the country? Chennithala asked. He was speaking to reporters in Kochi on Saturday. “The massive corruption behind the Brahmapuram plant should be investigated.

The culprits should be brought before law. The government is not initiating any probe. A detailed investigation is required to bring out the truth,” he added.

