Zonta is spreading its wings across Kerala

The company is set to handle waste management in three more cities in the state.

Published: 12th March 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

IT professionals and residents of Kakkanad organise a mobile torchlight protest as part of ‘Save Kochi’ campaign at Marine Drive in Kochi on Saturday. (Photo | Abel R H, EPS)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Zonta Infratech continues to take the heat for the Brahmapuram blaze, with fresh allegations being raised against its activities – or lack of it – at the Kochi dumpyard almost on a daily basis, the company is set to handle waste management in three more cities in the state. In Kollam, the firm has been awarded a project to install a biogas plant, while in Kozhikode it has been given the task of setting up a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant. It is also the frontrunner for a similar project in Thiruvananthapuram, according to industries department sources.

Experts have blamed the Brahmapuram mess on the state’s move away from its successful decentralised waste management policy, which was initiated by the first Pinarayi government. “Two former top bureaucrats – Tom Jose and T K Jose – and CM’s former scientific advisor M C Dathan played a crucial role in promoting the centralised waste management system,” a senior industries official told TNIE.

At the time, the policy was also discussed within the CPM. A section led by Thomas Isaac batted for the decentralised method, and they propagated the Thumboormuzhi model. However, another group, led by a more powerful Pinarayi Vijayan, pushed for WTE plants. Though it was alleged that the latter was market-oriented, the party gave green signal to WTE plants and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) was chosen as the nodal agency, replacing the Suchitwa Mission. In 2018, the government decided to set up WTE plants in seven districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur. Dathan refused to speak to TNIE, while Tom Jose and T K Jose were unavailable for comment.

Officials said Zonta Infratech emerged from out of the blue. “The entry of Zonta is still a mystery to a large section within the government. It was selected to set up the WTE plant in Brahmapuram,” a senior civil servant said. “Nowhere in the world are WTE plants successful. They should have first set up a solid waste management plant at Brahmapuram. The company just piled on the waste without segregating it.

As per rules, waste should be segregated at source and organic waste should be converted to compost through windrow composting. The remaining should be again segregated and recyclable materials should be be sent for recycling. Non-biodegradable materials like rubber, one-time usable plastic can be used to make road tar. Sabotaging the basic existing system has caused this catastrophe,” he said.

SEGREGATION KEY  AT BRAHMAPURAM, SAY EXPERTS

Experts warn that the continuous dumping of waste in Brahmapuram will only aggravate the situation. “Once the fire is doused, immediate steps should be taken to segregate the waste. Thumboormuzhi model mobile waste management model should be adopted in Brahmapuram. LSG department should deploy experienced health inspectors to manage decentralised waste management,” said waste management expert K N Shibu. The government should start campaigns similar to the literacy campaign to make people aware of source management of biodegradable waste and decentralised waste management, say experts.

