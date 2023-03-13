Attack on Malayali students in MP: Kerala CM seeks action against perpetrators

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four students from Kerala were attacked on the campus of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh. Terming the incident ‘appalling’, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the university to take prompt action against the perpetrators.

The students were assaulted on March 10 allegedly by the security staff of the varsity for taking selfies atop a water tank on the campus. Pinarayi said there was an urgent need to resist such growing hostility toward individuals based on their identities.

“The university must take strong action against the culprits and ensure the safety of all students,” he demanded. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to direct the varsity to take punitive action against the perpetrators. He said the attack was a result of a ‘pre-meditated plan’ rather than a chance event.

“This latest vicious onslaught is another glaring episode of the organised series of hostile action against Keralite students who are being targeted for their regional, linguistic and ethnic backgrounds,” he pointed out.

Satheesan writes to MP CM Shivraj Singh

T’ Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has sent a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan regarding the attack on the students and sought his intervention to book the perpetrators to prevent such incidents. Students K T Nasheel, R Abhishek, Adnan, and Adil Rashif were allegedly abused and attacked by security personnel.

