Home States Kerala

Attack on Malayali students in MP: Kerala CM seeks action against perpetrators

Four students from Kerala were attacked on the campus of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh. 

Published: 13th March 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four students from Kerala were attacked on the campus of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh. Terming the incident ‘appalling’, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the university to take prompt action against the perpetrators.

The students were assaulted on March 10 allegedly by the security staff of the varsity for taking selfies atop a water tank on the campus. Pinarayi said there was an urgent need to resist such growing hostility toward individuals based on their identities. 

“The university must take strong action against the culprits and ensure the safety of all students,” he demanded. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to direct the varsity to take punitive action against the perpetrators. He said the attack was a result of a ‘pre-meditated plan’ rather than a chance event. 

“This latest vicious onslaught is another glaring episode of the organised series of hostile action against Keralite students who are being targeted for their regional, linguistic and ethnic backgrounds,” he pointed out.

Satheesan writes to MP CM Shivraj Singh
T’ Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has sent a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan regarding the attack on the students and sought his intervention to book the perpetrators to prevent such incidents. Students K T Nasheel, R Abhishek, Adnan, and Adil Rashif were allegedly abused and attacked by security personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Madhya Pradesh Kerala students attacked in MP IGNTU
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp