Brahmapuram dump yard fire to rock Kerala Assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final leg of the budget session is expected to be stormy as the assembly reconvenes on Monday after almost a week’s recess. The Opposition plans to protest against the Brahmapuram issue and Swapna Suresh’s revelations in the gold smuggling case.

While the Ernakulam district administration has claimed that the dump yard fire is almost doused, the Opposition thinks otherwise. The silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue is also expected to give ammunition to the Opposition. Already, state Congress president K Sudhakaran has demanded compensation from those affected by the toxic fumes.

UDF convener M M Hassan has demanded the resignation of the Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar and said he should face a non-biased probe in the wake of the inordinate delay in dousing the flames. The Opposition also plans to raise Swapna’s claim that Vijesh Pillai, a Kannur native, invited her to a hotel in Bengaluru for a discussion and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw her statements against the CM and his family. The eighth session of the 15th assembly, aimed at getting the 2023-24 budget passed, will conclude on March 30.

