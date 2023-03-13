Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala writes to Kerala CM Vijayan on controversial RestStop project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the controversial RestStop project, saying it would be the biggest scam in the state’s history with land being sold under the garb of setting up wayside amenities.

In the letter, Chennithala claimed that 12 acres of land belonging to Kozhikode corporation have been surrendered to a private firm. He sought to know the places that have been handed over to various private companies.

He also alleged M Sivasankar, the CM’s former principal secretary who was recently arrested in the LIFE Mission scam, was the kingpin behind the land deal. “The plan is to pledge the land before foreign banks. The private firms will default on the payment and the government’s land will be lost,” the former leader of Opposition alleged.

Earlier, Chennithala had posed 10 questions to the CM regarding the revival of the RestStop project of the Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Ltd (OKIH).

