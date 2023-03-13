Despite its large fleet, Kochi corporation relies on contract garbage trucks

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi corporation’s waste collection system, which is in a shambles following the Brahmapuram dumpyard fires, has a large fleet of non-operational vehicles. The civic body’s reply to an RTI query reveals that it owns 58 vehicles for handling garbage, of which 19 are not operational due to technical issues. The RTI query was filed by Raju Vazhakala in February of this year. Of the 13 compactor vehicle used for waste collection and movement, seven are non-operational.

The corporation owns 24 covered tippers, of which four are inoperable. Similarly, it operates 21 small-sized goods carriers, of which eight are non-operational. The compactors that are non-operational are mostly 2014- and 2017-model vehicles procured at a high cost. Meanwhile, the corporation mostly relies on contract trucks for waste movement.

The RTI reply reveals that 60 contract lorries – 37 in East Kochi and 23 in West Kochi – are used by the civic body for waste collection and dumping. A load in East Kochi costs the civic body `3,640, while it is `3,400 in West Kochi. Moreover, the corporation which has an estimated population of around nine lakh has just 959 employees for waste collection and cleaning activities. Of this, 799 are permanent employees and 160 are temporary hires.

Raju said the waste collection and disposal system in Kochi should be monitored by a high-powered committee of persons acceptable to residents. He said the waste-collection system should be corruption-free to prevent Brahmapuram-like incidents in future.

“The corporation authorities only replied to my RTI application after a mighty struggle. Even then some of the questions were not answered. When it comes to the condition of the vehicles, it has to be noted that most of them became non-operational five or six years after they were procured. They could have been operational with proper maintenance,” he said.

“We have a large fleet of small-sized good carriers which are not functioning. They will be condemned soon. As far as compactors are concerned, there are service-related issues. We have decided that vehicles that are to be provided by the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) should require at least five years of a maintenance contract,” said T K Ashraf, the corporation’s health standing committee chairman.

RTI reply

Corporation employs 60 contract lorries – 37 in East Kochi and 23 in West Kochi

Of the 13 compactor vehicles it owns, 7 are non-operational

Civic body owns 24 covered tippers, of which 4 are inoperable

Of its 21 small-sized goods carriers, 8 are non-operational

