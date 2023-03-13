Don’t post unreliable cops in sensitive stations, Kerala ADGP tells district police chiefs

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has decided not to post its personnel facing allegations, including corruption and criminal connection, in sensitive police stations. It has also been decided not to post all such “unreliable” officers in a single station/unit. The decision was conveyed to the officers from the range IGs to the station house officers (SHO) by Law and Order ADGP M R Anil Kumar on Friday.

The circular in this regard said officers facing allegations of corruption, bias, criminal connections and other illegal activities should not be placed in sensitive police stations. Before posting such personnel elsewhere, special attention should be taken, the circular said.

The background verification reports of such personnel should be sought from the state and district special branch and caution should be maintained before posting them, it said. The ADGP has been ordered to mix the posting of the tainted officials in such a way that they do not come together in any one place.

Meanwhile, the general transfer of police officers in the state will be completed before April 15.

The transferred officers have been directed to join duty in their new offices by May 1. Anil Kumar has ordered the transfer of those who have completed three years in a police station.

Anil Kumar also directed to post them in their nearest police stations as much as possible, and transfer those who have completed five years of service in the District Crime Records Bureau/Special Branch/District Crime Branch/Narcotics Cell, etc., to other units.

The ADGP has also directed the district police chiefs to ensure that personnel placed in stations, special units and district headquarters get adequate time off. The district chiefs have been instructed to ensure that the officers are not put on 24-hour duty, unless in emergencies. They should rather be put on an eight or 12-hour duty. If they are deployed for a 24-hour duty, the officers should be given a 24-hour resting period subsequently.

