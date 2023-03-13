Home States Kerala

Fresh autopsy report of 14-year-old confirms murder in 2009, rules out drowning in Kerala

After the local police failed to make any headway, the probe was handed over to the Crime Branch. In 2019, Adarsh’s mortal remains were exhumed and a re-postmortem held.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Drowning was not the reason for the mysterious death of the 14-year-old boy at Bharathannoor in 2009, the re-postmortem report has revealed. A head injury could be the reason for the death of Adarsh Vijay, said the report, lending credence to the allegation of murder raised by the teen’s family.

Adarsh, who had gone out to buy milk, was found dead in a pond near his house. After the local police failed to make any headway, the probe was handed over to the Crime Branch. In 2019, Adarsh’s mortal remains were exhumed and a re-postmortem held.

The report said there was no evidence of drowning. Since no other conclusive reasons could be found for the death, the report said the death could have been caused due to the injuries the boy suffered on his head and back.

Crime Branch DySP Jaleel Thottathil said they were yet to confirm that Adarsh was murdered. “The probe is on. This is a 14-year-old case. We have not concluded that he was murdered,” he said. Adarsh’s family accused the police of trying to sabotage the probe. 

