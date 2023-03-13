Home States Kerala

Kerala HC directs civic body to submit details of money spent on Brahmapuram waste plant 

The court also instructed the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to apprise it about what work the body has done to date in connection with the pollution from the plant.

Published: 13th March 2023

​Fire and Rescue Services personnel engaged in extinguishing the fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi. (Photo | T P Sooraj)  ​

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Cochin Corporation to produce before it the details of money spent by the civic body for the maintenance of Brahmapuram waste treatment plant here, which was emitting toxic fumes for the past 10 days.

A bench headed by Justice S V Bhatti expressed his displeasure when District Collector N S K Umesh joined the hearing a little late.

Meanwhile, the Collector informed the court that the fire at all the sectors in the affected plant were extinguished by Sunday night but minor reignitions were seen today morning.

The Collector also told the court that the fire service officials and the other agencies will monitor the situation for the next seven days.

The pollution in the city, as per the air quality index (AQI), has improved, Umesh told the court.

The HC directed the corporation secretary to produce the details of expenditure for the maintenance of the waste treatment plant.

The court also asked the Pollution Control Board what action it will take against the private contractor manning the plant.

The court will further hear the matter on Tuesday.

The fire, which began on March 2, was almost completely extinguished on Sunday night.

On March 10, taking serious note of the administration's failure in tackling the smouldering fire at the plant, the High Court had appointed a committee to monitor the situation.

The committee comprises the Ernakulam district collector, Pollution Control Board officials and secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority.

